Cobra Kai Season 6 Is Having a Special Fan Event Hosted by Netflix and Street Food Cinema on July 17

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 is premiering on Netflix on July 18 with the first five episodes. This week, the official trailer has been released, teasing the teamwork between sensei Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and who they will be facing in the upcoming season.

Fans of Cobra Kai who want to celebrate with other fans are in for a treat. Netflix is partnering with Street Food Cinema to host a special fan event for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1. Those in attendance will get to be one of the first to watch the first two episodes of the final season. Activities include themed photo-ops, exclusive giveaways, food trucks, and a full bar with themed cocktails. The event is free and takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park.

Tickets will be available today, July 2, at 2 p.m. PT at streetfoodcinema.com.

Pre-check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Doors, food trucks, photo ops, and bar will open at 6:30 p.m. The first episode screening begins at 8:35 p.m.

About Cobra Kai Season 6

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Featured image: Cobra Kai. (L to R) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker, Netflix 2024.