Cassadee Pope Prepares Hereditary LP Release with Performances in LA and OC in July

Pop-punk singer Cassadee Pope, known for being the winner of the 3rd season of The Voice and the vocalist behind Hey Monday, is releasing her new album, Hereditary, on July 12th. She is touring across the nation for her Hereditary Tour, and her tour kicks off in California. Fans in the Los Angeles and Orange County area will have a chance to see her performing live this month.

The tour starts at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA, with The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood the next day. She’ll be making stops in Knoxville, Albany, Charleston, and more and wraps her tour on July 31 in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she is from. Tickets to the Anaheim and Los Angeles shows are available at https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1112690-cassadee-pope.

The new Hereditary album is now available for pre-order here.

Upcoming Cassadee Pope U.S. Tour Dates

July 11 – Anaheim, California – Chain Reaction~

July 12 – Los Angeles, California – The Peppermint Club~

July 13 – Mesa, Arizona – Nile Underground~

July 14 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pop Punk Summer Camp Festival

July 19 – Knoxville, Tennessee- Open Chord*

July 21 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Turntable*

July 22 -Louisville Kentucky – Headliners Music Hall*

July 23 – Albany, New York – Empire Live*

July 24 – Syracuse, New York – Funk ‘N Waffles*

July 26 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Elevation 27*

July 27 – Durham, North Carolina – Motorco Music Hall*

July 29 – Charleston, South Carolina – Music Farm*

July 30 – Jacksonville, Florida – Underbelly*

July 31 – West Palm Beach, Florida – Respectable Street*

~Foxies opening

*Natalia Taylar opening / Foxies direct support

In addition, Cassadee will be performing in the band, Hey Monday, at the When We Were Young Festival 2024 on October 19-20 in Las Vegas, NV, and on the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise on February 4-8.

Check out Cassadee’s “Three of Us” music video below. The song is the latest single.

Cassadee shares, “My new album Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!”