M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap Starring Josh Hartnett as a Killer Gets a New Trailer

Trap is the upcoming film from director M. Night Shyamalan and starring Josh Hartnett as a seemingly loving father who has a very dark secret. The film features performances by Shyamalan’s daughter and rising musician Saleka Shyamalan. Today, Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer for the thriller.

The trailer starts with a haunting scream as it transitions to the screams of young fans at a concert. It hints that Hartnett’s character is known as “The Butcher,” and the FBI and cops are on the hunt for the serial killer and they put a trap at a concert to try to apprehend the suspect.

About Trap

30,000 Fans. 300 Cops. 1 Serial Killer. No Escape.

A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider.

The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (“Call Me by Your Name”). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (“The Hating Game”). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk. The original songs are written, produced and performed by Saleka Night Shyamalan. The music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (“Knock at the Cabin”) and the music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (“Old”). The costume designer is Caroline Duncan (“Old”). The VFX supervisor is Javier Marcheselli (“Dune”). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (“Asteroid City”).

Trap releases in U.S. theaters on August 2, 2024, and internationally beginning on 31 July 2024.

Original songs by Saleka as Lady Raven. Pre-order the album and listen to “Release” available now: https://saleka.lnk.to/ladyraven.

Featured image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.