Caleb Landry Jones Says He’d Be Open to Returning as Banshee in the MCU

Disney and Marvel Studios have been busy pumping out promotional materials for Avengers: Doomsday, including the casting announcement video with empty chairs and short teasers in theaters where audiences got to see Cyclops showing off his optic blast. X-Men fans are in for a treat with returning actors like James Marsden as Cyclops, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and many more.

With so many X-Men characters in the 20th Century Studios films, it’s safe to say that many mutants will be left out. For example, Shawn Ashmore told us that he won’t be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor first portrayed Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, in X2 (X-Men 2).

As for another X-Men actor, Caleb Landry Jones, who played Banshee in X-Men: First Class, said that he would be open to returning as Banshee in the MCU during the red carpet premiere of Dracula. The character was killed off-screen in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the multiverse, anything is possible.

“Yeah, I’d be down to fall out of a window again,” Jones said about returning as Banshee and referencing his scene in X-Men: First Class. “I’m positive that my wife and I will be in the theaters to go see [Avengers: Doomsday], absolutely. Probably on opening day, if there’s still a ticket.”

Audiences can see Caleb Landry Jones as Count Dracula in Luc Besson’s Dracula, which is now playing in theaters nationwide.

About Dracula

Synopsis: When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoe Bleu), he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. On the verge of reuniting, Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest (Christoph Waltz), sworn to end his immortal reign.

The film is written, directed & produced by Luc Besson. It stars Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Guillaume de Tonquedec, Matilda de Angelis, Ewens Abid and Raphael Luce.