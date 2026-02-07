‘What’s the Point of Being Immortal?’ Luc Besson, Danny Elfman & Cast on Love, Loneliness, and Dracula

Vampires are popular in films, TV and video games, and the most popular vampire of all is Dracula. Luc Besson, known for directing The Fifth Element and Leon: The Professional, is taking a crack at the iconic vampire with Dracula, which releases today in theaters nationwide. It stars Caleb Landry (X-Men: First Class) as the title character and features a score by Danny Elfman (Batman, Nightmare Before Christmas, Spider-Man).

Besson’s films vary in genre, which is why it’s exciting to figure out what project the director would work on next.

“I’d like to try something else and go to another universe,” Besson tells Nerd Reactor. “Otherwise, it’s not fun.”

Dracula focuses on the romance and loneliness of the Count.

“What’s the point of being immortal if you can’t be with the people you love?” the director said. “And that’s the movie.”

Jones portrays Dracula, who longs to reunite with his dead lover, Elisabeta, played by Zoe Bleu.

“Yeah, it’s the whole movie,” the actor said. “And if she’s not there, she’s there in his head, you know? We see it in his face.”

With Elfman attached to the project, viewers can expect to hear the composer’s signature sounds.

“The characters drive the music,” Eflman said. “Obviously, you’re following the characters, but scene by scene, you want it to fit each scene as perfectly as you can. So it’s really a balance of both those elements.”

About Dracula

Synopsis: When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoe Bleu), he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. On the verge of reuniting, Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest (Christoph Waltz), sworn to end his immortal reign.

The film is written, directed and produced by Luc Besson. It is Executive Produced by Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Ryan Winterstern and Philippe Corrot.

It stars Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Guillaume de Tonquedec, Matilda de Angelis, Ewens Abid and Raphael Luce.