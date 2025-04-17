X-Men’s Shawn Ashmore Says ‘There’s Been No Contact’ Between Him and Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday

With the recent casting announcement of Avengers: Doomsday, fans are getting ready for a big lineup of the X-Men in the MCU. We can expect to see the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast. During CinemaCon earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that there will be more surprise cast members in the upcoming film starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom.

One of the fan-favorite characters in the X-Men universe is Bobby Drake, aka Iceman. Will fans get to see the omega-level mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

“So this is the weird part of it,” Ashmore tells Nerd Reactor. “It’s like, if I was, I couldn’t say that I was, but I’m not. There’s been no contact. I’m not cast in it. I mean, I’ve been getting that since the last Deadpool movie. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you in it?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay [winks].’ But no, no, I’m actually not. And again, I’m always open to coming back and playing that character. But yeah, so far, no, no contact.”

You can check out the video interview below:

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are the directors, with Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely attached as writers.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Shawn Ashmore can be seen in The Rookie and the horror film It Feeds, which stars Ashley Greene (Twilight) and releases in theaters on April 18, 2025.