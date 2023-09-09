Barbie Fans Will Get to Feel the Action at 4DX Theaters This Month

Barbie has become the #1 movie at the worldwide box office this year with over $1.39 billion, beating out the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1.36 billion. CJ 4DPLEX announced his week that Barbie will be at the immersive 4DX theaters nationwide and in select international markets starting on September 15th for a limited time.

4DX gives audiences an immersive experience that utilizes motion seats and environmental effects like wind, water and fog. Barbieland will come to life and you will feel like you’re riding with Barbie as she heads to the real world.

Barbie in 4DX tickets are now on sale.

With 58 domestic theaters having 4DX auditoriums, many fans won’t have to travel far to feel the action since almost the entire 4DX theatre network will be showing Barbie. 15 countries will be screening Barbie in 4DX.

About Barbie

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (“Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Barbie was released in theaters on July 21, 2023, and internationally on July 19, 2023.

Featured image courtesy of Warner Bros.