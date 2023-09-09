D23 Expo 2024 Is Expanding to More Venues Outside of the Anaheim Convention Center

Destination D23 in Orlando has revealed some exciting news for the upcoming D23 Expo 2024 in Anaheim. Whenever the fan event is held in Anaheim, it’s usually inside the Anaheim Convention Center with a couple of other events happening outside; for example, a Disney-themed party at the House of Blues at Anaheim GardenWalk. Earlier today, D23 Vice President Michael Vargo revealed the dates for D23 Expo 2024 along with additional locations for the fan event, and these include the Disney theme park, a huge indoor arena, and a baseball stadium.

D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event, will once again head to Anaheim on August 9-11, 2024. Of course, there will be fun activities that con-goers are used to including exhibits, panels, shows and shopping at Anaheim Convention Center. Additionally, D23 will be taking over the Disneyland Resort, the Honda Center, Angel Stadium and more. It’s going to be a huge event celebrating Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

On Sunday, August 4th, the Angel Stadium will invite D23 fans to attend the Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game.

Thursday, August 8: D23 will kick off the celebration at Disneyland Resort.

From Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, D23 Expo will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center with shopping, exhibits, panels, and presentations. More excitement awaits in the evening at the Honda Center, which is home to big shows.

Tickets for D23 Expo 2024 will be available in Spring 2024, with ticketing options for access to the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center. D23 Day at Angel Stadium and the D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort will be separate ticketed events.

Featured image: Mickey Mouse at D23 Expo 2022 – The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA)