The Grid Hits the Real World in First Tron: Ares Trailer

The Tron universe is officially back online with Tron: Ares.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Tron: Ares, giving fans a fresh glimpse at the long-awaited next chapter of the groundbreaking sci-fi saga. Jared Leto leads the cast as the mysterious Ares. At the same time, Jeff Bridges returns as Kevin Flynn, making his first on-screen appearance in the franchise since Tron: Legacy.

And yes—it looks absolutely wild.

There are several things to note about the teaser trailer. Yet, the biggest one is that this isn’t just another Tron film spent on the Grid. This time, the Grid is breaking out of the computer. Light cycles are speeding through the real world now, slicing a police car clean in half by projecting their signature glowing wall. We also see a Recognizer—those giant hovering transport ships from the original films—towering over city buildings.

Overall, in this chaos, we hear Jeff Bridges’ iconic voice as Kevin Flynn: “Are you ready? Because there’s no going back.” We don’t know precisely how Kevin Flynn is back. Still, the fact that Bridges came out on stage with Jared Leto at CinemaCon means he will be an integral part of the story.

Adding even more excitement to the sequel is the music. Tron: Ares will feature an original score by Nine Inch Nails. While people still praise Daft Punk’s legendary Tron: Legacy soundtrack, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross bring their signature sound to Ares. Thus, expect something atmospheric, industrial, and deeply immersive to match this darker, more grounded take on the Grid. If there’s any composer or group that can follow up Daft Punk, it would be Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The teaser also offers quick glimpses of Leto’s Ares, though his entire role remains under wraps. Tron: Ares is the third film in the franchise, following the 1982 original and 2010’s Tron: Legacy. With Ares, we know this is a new kind of Tron—one where the boundaries between humans and programs are blurring in a big way.

Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10th.