Rick and Morty: The Anime Gets a Trailer and Will Head to SDCC 2024

Rick and Morty are getting an anime series in August titled Rick and Morty: The Anime. Today, the trailer has been released for the series, showing off the style complete with a J-rock track. In addition, Adult Swim will be celebrating the upcoming release with the Rickmobile and Mortymobile starting at San Diego Comic-Con.

The anime comes from director Takashi Sano (Tower of God) and follows Rick, Morty, and the Smith family in a new intergalactic adventure. The English version will debut on Thursday, August 15 at midnight on Adult Swim. The subtitled version in Japanese will debut on August 17 at midnight on Adult Swim’s Toonami.

To help celebrate the upcoming Rick and Morty: The Anime series, Adult Swim’s Rickmobile and Mortymobile will be traveling across the nation to give fans a chance to watch the first episode before its premiere while offering exclusive merchandise and photo ops. The Rickmobile and Mortymobile will kick off at San Diego Comic-Con and end in Adult Swim’s hometown of Atlanta, GA. Dates and locations are available at rickmobile.com.

Synopsis: In this 10-episode anime series from the world of “Rick and Morty,” Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.

Here’s the list of the Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, for “Rick and Morty: The Anime” include:

Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels

Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo

Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton

Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels

Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran

New episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime will be available to stream on Max and purchase on Digital the day after the Adult Swim premiere. The Japanese encore airings of new episodes will be available the following Saturday at midnight on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere on August 15, 2024.