Liam Neeson Bring the Absurd in First Naked Gun Reboot Trailer

The first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot has landed, and yes—it’s just as ridiculous as you’d hope.

Liam Neeson steps into the role of bumbling cop Frank Drebin Jr., son of the legendary (and equally clueless) Frank Drebin from the original films. It’s a big comedic pivot for Neeson, who’s better known for killing many bad guys than cracking jokes. Still, if the trailer’s anything to go by, he’s gleefully diving headfirst into the slapstick chaos.

If you’re worried, the reboot wouldn’t capture the spirit of the originals—fear not. This new Naked Gun embraces the chaos with open arms and flailing limbs. The first teaser trailer delivers a barrage of sight gags, deadpan delivery, and pure Zucker-style absurdity, updated for a new generation. If the teaser trailer’s any indication, we’re in for a gloriously dumb and wildly fun ride.

Oh, and the extra CinemaCon footage? Pure chaos. There are plenty of Austin Powers-esque innuendos, including a heat vision camera sequence that features Neeson, Anderson, and a dog in strategically placed positions. Yep. It’s that kind of movie.

We also get a classic Naked Gun moment where Neeson is driving, and someone casually hands him a cup of coffee—just as he’s clearly doing something wildly unsafe behind the wheel. And in one of the more hilariously over-the-top scenes, Neeson literally rips a man’s arms off and starts beating him with them, all while keeping that signature straight face.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers), the film promises to blend old-school slapstick with a modern touch without losing what made the originals so beloved.

The Naked Gun hits theaters on August 1st.