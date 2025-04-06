To Be Hero X – Episode 1 “Nice” Review

To Be Hero X kicks off with a visually striking and stylistically bold first episode titled Nice, and right away, it’s clear this isn’t your typical anime. “Nice” centers on Lin Ling, a seemingly ordinary guy thrust into the hero role after witnessing something he never expected. What exactly does he see? Well, no spoilers here—but it’s big.

What stands out immediately is the show’s animation style. To Be Hero X blends 2D and 3D animation in an innovative and slick way. Think Into the Spider-Verse but with its own unique flair. The way it switches between 3D and 2D isn’t just for visual flavor—it’s used for dramatic effect, and it works really well. One moment, you’re watching a sleek 3D animation, and the next, it transitions into a 2D comic book style with bold outlines and halftone patterns to highlight a flashback or emotional shift.

Unfortunately, the episode stumbles a bit with its pacing. It moves fast. That means there’s not a lot of breathing room to connect with the characters. A lot happens to them, especially Lin Ling, but because we don’t really get time to know anyone, the emotional weight of those events doesn’t quite land. You understand what’s happening, but you might not feel it yet.

As for Lin Ling himself, his journey from nobody to superhero isn’t the glamorous power fantasy we’re used to seeing. The show quickly shows that being ‘Nice’ comes with more burdens than glory. It’s more a burden than a blessing, and the show leans into that with a sharp tone and atmosphere.

Overall, “Nice” is a visually stunning and intriguing debut episode that sets the tone for something potentially great. The series has big ideas and a vibrant style to match. To Be Hero X could be special if future episodes slow down enough to let the characters breathe, and the story settle. It’s off to a promising, flashy, albeit slightly chaotic, start.