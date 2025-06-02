007 First Light Revealed: IO Interactive’s James Bond Game Headlines IOI Showcase

Summer Game Fest is slowly becoming the next E3 with many video game companies headed to Los Angeles as the event kicks off on June 6 at the YouTube Theater. From the team behind The Game Awards, it has released the Geoff’s Hype Trailer that features Death Stranding, Fortnite, Expedition 33 and more. One of the biggest highlights is Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding) taking the stage live.

To add more excitement into the mix, IO Interactive is hosting its first IOI Showcase on that same day as Summer Game Fest and will feature Hitman, MindsEye, and a James Bond video game called 007 First Light! The presentation will start on June 6th at 6 p.m. PDT, giving fans updates, trailers and surprises for the livestreamed event.

The IOI Showcase will be livestreamed from Los Angeles on IOI’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels. In addition to the announcements, there will also be gameplay demos and a live Q&A with the team from IO Interactive, Build a Rocket Boy and more. Glacier, IO Interactive’s proprietary game engine, will be showcased.

“This event celebrates our 25-years history with the HITMAN franchise and shares an in-depth look at the diverse future of our studio” commented IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. “We’ve prepared some truly exciting surprises.”

Here are the details for the three games IO Interactive will showcase:

HITMAN World of Assassination – With the Hitman franchise set to celebrate its 25th Anniversary this year, announcements regarding upcoming content for HITMAN World of Assassination and collaborations around the Hitman franchise will be shared.

MindsEye – Developed by Build A Rocket Boy and published by IOI Partners, MindsEye is a narrative-driven action-adventure thriller, and will be an ever-expanding player experience, with new studio-created premium content delivered monthly. Mindseye will launch on June 10, 2025.

007 First Light – Developed by IO Interactive, 007 First Light is the title of its highly anticipated standalone original James Bond video game, set to be revealed this week.

By watching the IOI Showcase, fans can unlock unique TikTok and Twitch drops.