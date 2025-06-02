Step Aboard the Mugen Train: Demon Slayer x Boba Bear Immersive Pop-Up Launches in SoCal

Boba Bear has teamed up with different companies for immersive pop-up experiences, including a collaboration with Riot Games and Netflix for Arcane Season 2. Fans had the chance to sip on tasty shimmer concoctions and browse Arcane merchandise. This month, Boba Bear is collaborating with Aniplex of America for an official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba experience as it transports fans into the Mugen Train at Bearology Temple City in California.

Tickets to the Mugen Train, Please!

Demon Slayer x Boba Bear Pop-Up Immersive Experience. Courtesy of Aniplex of America and Boba Bear.

The Demon Slayer x Boba Bear pop-up immersive experience will debut on June 8, 2025. The beverage lounge will have Mugen train-themed décor, exclusive drinks and collectibles, and interactive activations.

“Boba Bear has always been about culture, creativity, and community,” said Teddy Zou, founder of Boba Bear. “We’re thrilled to partner with Aniplex of America to give fans a new way to engage with their favorite series while enjoying our signature drinks and brand-new themed menu.”

Demon Slayer x Boba Bear Pop-Up Immersive Experience. Courtesy of Aniplex of America and Boba Bear.

Demon Slayer x Boba Bear Highlights

Check out highlights for Demon Slayer x Boba Bear below:

Themed Beverage Menu featuring drinks inspired by beloved characters, like Tanjiro’s Gentle Resolve (green apple mint tea) and Nezuko’s Sweet Bloom (strawberry lychee milk tea)

Demon Slayer-Inspired Bites, including Mugen Gyunabe bento boxes, Tanjiro sword churros, and grilled onigiri

The Nichirin Tumbler, a strawless collectible with a sword-shaped window that reveals your fighting style based on your drink selection—each one channeling a slayer’s elemental affinity

The Nezuko Mug, designed after Tanjiro’s woven travel pack, reveals a hidden image when filled with a hot beverage

Photo Ops & In-Store Games, including Rengoku’s Flame Trial, Fuku & Tomi’s Bento Stall, and the Dream Infiltration Group Game

Themed Train Tickets, guests receive a collectible “train ticket” upon entry and earn custom stamps through various in-store activities—redeemable for exclusive rewards

Exclusive Limited-Edition Merchandise, including the Nezuko Mug, collectible credit card skins, posters, and aprons

For added immersion, guests will receive a themed train ticket as they enter, and they’ll get to earn custom stamps from different activities at the location. Once completed, fans can redeem exclusive rewards and collectibles.

It will open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for two months only. The grand opening is June 8th and will run until the end of July.

The experience will also be available at anime and night market events including Anime Expo, 626 Night Market and Foodieland throughout the summer.

Bearology Temple City

5805 Rosemead Blvd

Temple City, CA 91780

Open daily: 11 am until 11 pm

Information on tickets will be available at https://www.bearologyusa.com/demonslayer.