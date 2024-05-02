Cobra Kai’s Sixth and Final Season Will Have 15 Episodes, Premieres in July

Cobra Kai started as a YouTube series and later found a new home at Netflix, where it flourished and continued for many more seasons. Netflix announced today the premiere dates for the sixth and final season of The Karate Kid spin-off series, and it will be split up as a three-part event.

In addition, a teaser announcement video and first-look images have been released, showcasing the huge roster including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, and many more.

The conclusion to Cobrai Kai will be epic with a total of 15 episodes.

Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024.

Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024.

The Finale Event comes in 2025.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Oona O’Brien as Devon, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

About Cobra Kai

Synopsis: Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.



Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

The first five seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming.