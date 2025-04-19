Jim Lee and James Gunn Surprise Fans on Superman Day at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Warner Bros. Studio Tour celebrated Superman Day with a special sold-out event at the Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank, CA. Fans had the chance to meet DC Comics artists, buy Superman merchandise, watch a special screening of 1978 Superman starring Christopher Reeve, and get up close to costumes and props for both 1978’s Superman and 2025’s Superman. Jim Lee surprised fans with photo ops and autograph signings, with James Gunn, the director of this year’s Superman, making an appearance and taking photos with fans.

Check out our recap of the event below, including Jim Lee and James Gunn surprising fans on Superman Day at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

The guided tour was focused on Superman and DC history in film and TV. After the tour, fans were able to see props and costumes for the 1978 Superman film, including outfits for Lex Luthor, Superman, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. A prop of the front page of the Daily Planet featuring Superman felt like peering into the past.

Daily Planet Newspaper from Superman 1978. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor.

Below is the actual Superman costume worn by the legendary icon, Christopher Reeve.

Superman Costume worn by Christopher Reeve. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

For fans excited about the upcoming Superman film this summer, costumes and props were available for viewing, including Clark Kent’s desk and outfits for Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and Superman.

Superman 2025 Costumes at WB Studio Tour Hollywood. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Guests who want to experience the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood can get tickets at https://www.wbstudiotour.com/tour/studio/.

Superman, directed and written by James Gunn, will release in theaters on July 11, 2025.

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and more.