Shawn Ashmore and Ashley Greene Talk Horror Film ‘It Feeds’

Ashley Greene (Twilight) and Shawn Ashmore (X-Men 2, The Boys) star in the horror film, It Feeds, which will be released in theaters on Friday, April 18th. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist and mother whose daughter is a victim of a dangerous and dark entity. Ashmore is a father who would do anything to protect his daughter.

The horror film is written and directed by Chad Archibald, whose take on the genre showcases what two different parents would do to save their child.

“We made it look scary,” Greene tells Nerd Reactor. “That’s what’s so beautiful. Like, while we finished watching this movie, I texted Chad Archibald, the director, immediately, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so talented. And this looks so cool.’ And it’s so amazing to see it on screen because it’s such a different experience on set.”

“It just felt like this weird, eerie sense, even though there’s nothing scary, inherently happening in those moments,” Ashmore said of the set. “But it just feels like it was removed out of time and out of the world, like a strange kind of eerie place, even though there wasn’t anything particularly scary happening on that street or even in front of the house. You just know that sense of foreboding, and the setup is so good that you’re like, ‘Ooh, something bad is going to happen.’ It’s kind of cool.”

