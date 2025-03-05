Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Release Date Revealed

Anime fans, get ready! The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie has officially received its worldwide theatrical release dates. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced that the first film in this epic trilogy from ufotable will hit theaters starting in August 2025, with its North American premiere set for September 12.

A Cinematic Conclusion to the Demon Slayer Saga

Following the events of the Swordsmith Village arc, the Infinity Castle storyline kicks off when Muzan Kibutsuji makes his move against the Demon Slayer Corps. As Tanjiro Kamado and the mighty Hashira ambush Muzan, Tanjiro and his allies—including Zenitsu, Inosuke, Kanao, and Genya—are suddenly pulled into Muzan’s terrifying domain, the Infinity Castle.

The Infinity Castle movie trilogy will be the grand finale of the beloved Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga, the films will bring fans the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the mighty demon lord, Muzan Kibutsuji, to the largest screens.

The trilogy’s first installment will also be available in IMAX and other premium large formats. Audiences can enjoy the movie in Japanese with English subtitles and English dubbed versions.

Global Release Dates

Anime enthusiasts worldwide won’t have to wait too long, as the film will debut across different regions before its North American release:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and several European, Middle Eastern, and African countries

September 12: India, Spain, United Kingdom, and more

September 17-25: France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and additional regions

(More international release dates will be announced later.)

Mark your calendars and get ready to witness one of the most epic showdowns in anime history as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hits North American shores on September 12.