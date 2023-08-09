As Long As We Both Shall Live (Fantasia International Film Festival 2023 Review)

Set in a fantastical version of 19th-century Japan, As Long As We Both Shall Live is based on the famous light novel and manga series My Happy Marriage by Akumi Agitogi. The film follows Miyo (Mio Imada), the daughter of a loveless, arranged marriage. Her family shuns her following her mother’s untimely death and for being born without powers. As a result, she’s reduced to servitude by her abusive family until she turns 19 when they betroth her to a ruthless military commander, Kiyoka Kudo (Ren Meguro).

With an anime adaption recently premiering on Netflix, My Happy Marriage feels better suited for an episodic format than feature-length film(s). It’s not a knock on the film, but there’s too much story to tell in a feature-length time. It’s not just the romantic and mystery storylines that take up most of the runtime. Instead, it’s the jam-packed and detailed lore that occupies this world. Ayuko Tsukahara assumes that her audience is already familiar with the source material. As a result, if you’re going into the movie blind like me, you might get lost in some details that would make the whole thing more coherent. It’s certainly not the first story to skip all of the exposition, but it’s one of the few where it might’ve been necessary.

As Long As We Both Shall Live is an emotionally satisfying and visually stunning live-action adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s My Happy Marriage.

Thankfully, a human story at the heart of the film allows for some tender and emotional moments. Miyo is a tragic character as she’s gone through a life of abuse and isolation. In other words, she’s Cinderella. Mio Imada is terrific throughout the film, as her character arc allows her to go through a myriad of emotions. You constantly root for her, and when she finds happiness with Kiyoka, you shed happy tears for it. At the same time, she has a palpable chemistry with her co-star Ren Meguro. Meguro makes for a fine leading man and romantic partner. He has a gravitas that overlaps with his demure smiles and insecure gazes. Some of the film’s biggest highlights are watching the love story blossom progressively throughout the movie.

Overall, As Long As We Both Shall Live is an emotionally satisfying and visually stunning live-action adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s My Happy Marriage. The romantic drama features commanding, relatable performances from both Imada and Meguro. I want a sequel because I want to see Imada and Meguro continue their story and expand on the world that Tsukahara built.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

