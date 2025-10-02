What the Baldur’s Gate 3 Cast Really Thinks About Your Romance Choices

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a highly acclaimed RPG featuring fan-favorite characters, including Shadowheart, Lae’zel, Gale, Astarion, and Wyll. Funko and Larian Studios partnered up for the new wave of Funko Pop! vinyl figures for the popular video game, and the voice actors attended Funko Hollywood in California to meet with fans and sign their figures.

I had the chance to interview the cast, including Neil Newbon (Astarion), Devora Wilde (Lae’zel), Jennifer English (Shadowheart), Tim Downie (Gale), Theo Solomon (Wyll) and performance director Aliona Baranova.

One of the prominent features in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the romance option. I remember my online gaming sessions with friends when we would fight over who we would romance. As for the actors, if they meet someone they know who has played the game, they would ask them about their romantic options.

“If we meet someone – like a friend or a friend of a friend – and they play it, yeah, absolutely,” English tells Nerd Reactor. “We grill them: Who’s in their party? Who do they romance? And we judge them harshly.” [she laughs]

“True,” Downie added. “I get a lot of friends who have deliberately and with malice of forethought romanced Gale. ‘I’ve known you for 20 years. Why would you do this?’ No, it was just a bit of fun.”

“People try not to romance Wyll, but once the rizz kicks in, I mean, they really have no choice,” Solomon said. “You know, the smooth talking, the horns.”

“We’ve all got horns for the horns,” English replied.

The cast has experienced a few wild encounters with fans.

“I’ve been asked to officiate at about four weddings,” Downie said. “I’ve been sent wedding invitations saying, ‘Please, would you come and officiate our wedding.'”

The new wave of Baldur’s Gate 3 Funko Pops are Lae’zel, Gale and Wyll with the horns. Of course, fans can still check out the existing figures including Karlach, Astarion and Shadowheart.

Newbon and Wilde have a new DnD podcast series called Dungeons & Dragons & Dramas.

“It’s called Dungeons a& Dragons and& Dramas, or we call it D3 as well for short,” Newbon said. “It’s like an improvised comedy radio show, set in the real world that goes into Faerun. So it’s about four amateur theatre nerds that are doing a bad amateur theatre play that then somehow gets sucked into the world of Faerun, and have to deal with each other. Kind of like Jean-Paul Sartre meets D&D meets Waiting for Guffman.”

You can check out the first episode below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has sold 15 million copies, according to the Irish Independent, and has won Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards, the GDC Awards, DICE Awards, BAFTAs, and The Game Awards.