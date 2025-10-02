Tulsa King Season 3: Beau Knapp on Playing Robert Patrick’s Son and Trying to Stop Stallone’s Empire

Robert Patrick, known for his role as the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, is on a roll this year. He is back as Auggie Smith in the second season of HBO Max’s Peacemaker, and he’s the new bad guy, Jeremiah Dunmire, in Tulsa King Season 3. Portraying his son in the latter is Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire, the antagonist to Garrett Hedlund’s Mitch and Bella Heathcote’s Cleo.

The Dunmire family is the top dogs in the whiskey business, but Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight and his team are joining in on the business, and that is not sitting well with Jeremiah.

“The man is a force of nature and he has been for decades,” Knapp tells Nerd Reactor about portraying the son of Robert Patrick’s Jeremiah. “But I think that’s why it brought so much intensity to each scene we had together. It’s intimidating to be in that scene with him, but I think it played well with the character. Cole has got a good heart, but he’s got whiskey in his blood and it’s passed down generation to generation and also the dark legacies that come with it.”

The first time we see Cole with Mitch and Cleo, drama is already brewing in the second season.

“That was actually the first day I was shooting, and I was shooting the scene with Garrett Hedlund and Bella Heathcote,” the actor said. “But I’ve known Garrett for a decade, right? We worked together on an Ang Lee film 10 years ago in Atlanta, but it was so much fun to just go head-to-head with him. He’s such an amazing actor and amazing person. I think Cole’s function is to disturb the herd, cause a little ruckus and make some noise. So yeah, I think it was a great intro.”

About Tulsa King Season 3

Synopsis: In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King Season 3 premieres with one episode on Sunday, September 21, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.