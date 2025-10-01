Roofman Review – A True-Crime Tale with Heart, Humor, and Humanity

Derek Cianfrance has always had a knack for telling deeply human stories, whether through the raw intimacy of Blue Valentine or the sprawling weight of The Place Beyond the Pines. With Roofman, he takes an outlandish true crime story and somehow turns it into a compelling, deeply human narrative. This is the kind of film that sneaks up on you — it entertains with its absurd premise while slowly revealing the fragile, tender humanity at its core.

Cianfrance treats Manchester’s story not as a straight true-crime thriller but as a tragicomedy with unexpected warmth. The absurdity of the robberies is played for laughs — there are more than a few moments of sheer farce — but it’s the quieter beats that land hardest. Watching Manchester navigate stolen moments of domestic normalcy, or seeing him try awkwardly and earnestly to build a connection with others, gives Roofman its emotional weight. Cianfrance never excuses the crimes, but he also never loses sight of the man behind them.

What makes Roofman so compelling is its delicate balance of tones. The humor is sharp, the thrills are tense, and the humanity is undeniable. Cianfrance keeps you on edge — not just wondering if Manchester will get caught, but hoping, against your better judgment, that he’ll somehow get away with it.

At the center of it all is Channing Tatum, who delivers the most poignant performance of his career. Tatum plays Jeffrey Manchester, the infamous thief who became known for breaking into McDonald’s restaurants by cutting through their rooftops. In his performance, he’s able to find the sweet spot between slapstick absurdity and quiet tragedy. He captures Manchester’s charisma, his desperate need for connection, and the comic brilliance of a man who pulled off a string of ridiculous crimes with an almost childlike attitude.

Tatum’s performance would be enough to carry the film, but the direction ensures Roofman never settles into just one register. Yes, it’s a crime story. However, it’s also about longing, loneliness, and the strange ways people search for love and acceptance. Because of that, Roofman becomes something far more than a quirky true-crime retelling.

Overall, Derek Cianfrance has crafted a film that’s absurdly funny yet profoundly moving, and Channing Tatum has given a career-best performance to match. Against all odds, Roofman makes you laugh, makes you ache, and — most surprisingly — makes you care.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Roofman hits theaters on October 10th.