We Tried Stranger Things: Catalyst at Sandbox VR, and It’s a Mind-Bending Trip into the Upside Down

We stepped into Hawkins for Stranger Things: Catalyst, a brand-new VR experience at Sandbox VR. And let me tell you, it’s intense and fun. With the power of VR and motion controls, we were able to levitate and throw objects via telekinesis and battle creatures from the Upside Down including Demogorgons, Demobats, Demodogs and more.

Our group entered a physical room with a VR headset and motion devices attached to our body. Players will have to move around the room to dodge obstacles and use their hands to use their telekinetic powers.

Since we are experiments of Dr. Brenner, we have telekinetic powers, allowing us to grab objects from far away and tossing them at enemies. We were also able to push enemies away by moving our hands rapidly back and forth. (For you Street Fighter players, it looks like an E. Honda special move.) This is an active VR experience, after all, and that means you’ll have to physically move your body from one spot to another and duck to avoid getting hit (by virtual obstacles).

Once the adventure is done, you get to do a celebratory dance. After that, we got to see the videos and trailer of of our group.

Stranger Things: Catalyst is now available at participating Sandbox VR locations.

Stranger Things Season 5 will debut on Netflix on November 26, 2025.