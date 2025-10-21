Spy × Family Is Getting a Pop-Up Cafe in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo

The popular anime series, Spy x Family, is getting a pop-up cafe in downtown Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo. TOHO International and Midori Matcha Café have teamed up to bring the world of Spy x Family to life from October 30 to November 20, 2025.

Midori Matcha Café is located at 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #101-C, Los Angeles, CA 90012. The pop-up experience will have exclusive merchandise and limited-edition menu items.

Spy x Family is about a spy with a fake family, but as it turns out, his wife is an assassin and his daughter is a telepath. Fans will get to eat and drink with themed drinks and desserts based on the Forger family. Guests will receive one of six exclusive coasters when they make a Spy x Family purchase of over $10.

The themed menu includes:

Loid Forger’s Agent Ritual – Golden Matcha: Covert matcha capped with brown-sugar “intel” for a flawlessly smooth mission

Anya Forger’s Pink Sweet Bloom: Creamy vanilla and rose soft serve, bursting with sweet secrets only a telepath could taste

Yor Forger’s Secret Sip: In-house made strawberry puree and effervescent sparkle deliver a lethal burst of refreshment

Bond Forger’s Paw Harmony: A cozy blend of coconut and matcha over oat milk, calm and sweet just like Bond

Online fandom store GONKBONK and Japanese merchandise company Anique Inc. are bringing exclusive merchandise to the pop-up cafe. Merchandise will also be available on https://gonkbonk.com/curations/spy-x-family. This includes a full-size (12cm) and mini (7cm) Kinoko plush dolls of fan-favorite characters. Other items include exclusive acrylic key charms, acrylic blocks, enamel pins, and t-shirts.

For purchases over $30, guests will receive one of six exclusive Bromide cards.