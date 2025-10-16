Rock Band Jet to Perform in Malibu, CA, on November 11 for One-Night Show

Australian rock band Jet, known for their hit songs “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Cold Hard B****,” will be performing for a special one-night ticketed show in Malibu, CA, on Tuesday, November 11th, at Aviator Nation Dreamland Malibu. They will be joined by special guest Dallas Wax.

JET with Dallas Wax Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: Doors open 7:00 PM | Show begins 8:00 PM

Venue: Aviator Nation’s Dreamland – 22969 PCH, Malibu

Ages: 21+

Link to Tix: https://www.tixr.com/groups/dreamland/events/jet-152160

Pricing: $150

The band is from Dingley Village in Melbourne, Australia, and was formed in 2001. Their debut album, Get Born (2003), sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide and earned nearly 10x Platinum certification in Australia, and a Platinum in the U.S. and U.K.

Other hits include “Look What You’ve Done and “Rollover DJ,” and the band won six AROA Awards in 2004. “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” and “Cold Hard B****” reached No. 1 on the U.S. Modern Rock charts. In 2023, Jet performed their first live shows in five years for the 20th anniversary of Get Born, performing the album in full.