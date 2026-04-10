‘We Didn’t Lose That Chaos’: Kiana Madeira on Malcolm in the Middle’s Revival

Malcolm in the Middle is back after almost 20 years since the finale of the original series. Many of the original actors have reprised their roles in Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the miniseries that also brings back creator Linwood Boomer. Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and more have returned.

In the revival series, Malcolm has been living a peaceful life away from his birth family. He has a daughter and a girlfriend, and life couldn’t be better. Kiana Madeira portrays Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend, who is thrust into the chaos that is Malcolm’s childhood family.

“I was such a huge fan growing up, so I knew what I was getting myself into,” Madeira told Nerd Reactor. “But I just love that they didn’t lose that. It’s been almost 20 years, and the actors themselves just jumped into the character so effortlessly. The writing, like Linwood Boomer, our creator and executive producer, stayed so true to the heart of the original series. I think fans are gonna love it for that reason, like we really don’t lose that chaos and that energy, which is like what makes Malcolm in the Middle what it is.”

While Malcolm’s family isn’t perfect, at the heart of it, the family still cares for each other.

“Your family doesn’t have to be perfect, because no family is perfect,” she explained. “There’s going to be dysfunction, there’s going to be chaos, but at the heart, if you just have love for one another, you can overcome anything. That’s what I love about this family, it’s so relatable.”

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.