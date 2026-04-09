Ted Cast Reveals the Most Unhinged Scenes in Season 2

The Ted Season 2 finale aired last month, and throughout the season, viewers were treated to plenty of risqué moments and irreverent humor. From Ted’s “pleasuring tool” adventures to Scott Grimes bold display on the screen, the actors weren’t afraid of doing the scenes in order to serve the comedy series.

The series follows teenager John Bennett (Max Burkholder) and his foul-mouthed bear, Ted (Seth MacFarlane), in 1990s Boston. Playing his father, Matty Bennett, is Scott Grimes.

“It’s gonna be the whole scene where I come out of the bathtub with my pants down, and I have to wrestle my brother with my bare behind showing to the world,” Grimes tells Nerd Reactor. “I don’t know if you guys have seen it, but my bum is in your face. The camera is there, and my bum is right there. So that was tough to watch, tough to film, but it’s also what we do on this show. We push that kind of envelope a little.”

Giorgia Whigham portrays John’s cousin, Blaire, and she shares one of the most unhinged moments in the season.

“Oh man, they’re all unhinged,” she said. “But I think anything from the Mrs. Robichek episode. That whole episode is unhinged, and that would pop up in the dictionary, I would say.”

Whigham recalls a scene with Alanna Ubach, who plays John’s mother.

“There’s one that I reference because I laughed and I couldn’t pull it together,” Whigham said. “It was in season one. I don’t even know if it got put into the show, but when Alanna… when we were at the dinner table, we were, for some reason, I forget what it was, we were all complimenting on Suze. I think they were, ‘Oh, I think they were stoned,’ and they were saying, ‘Oh, this meatloaf is great, or whatever.’ And she said, ‘I feel like the Academy Awards,’ and just the way Alanna talks is so, it’s just the improv lines that she would give just made me laugh each time. But that one, that one killed me.”

You can check out our video interview above.

About Ted Season 2

Ted the TV series – Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear is back! Peacock’s comedic prequel series to the hit film franchise of the same name, Ted season two finds us in the ’90s, and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 17-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

Ted the TV series is available to stream on Peacock.