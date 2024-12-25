We Channel Our Inner Kirsten Dunst at Château KCM’s Holiday Gifting Suite

The world of beauty and health is all around us, and here at Nerd Reactor, we enjoy seeing entertainment featuring both of them. The beauty-obsessed movies include Marie Antionette starring Kirsten Dunst, Drop Dead Gorgeous also starring Kirsten Dunst, Clueless, Mean Girls, and many more. Movies that inspire being healthy include the Rocky franchise, Super Size Me, and more. To bring this all together, I was recently invited to a special Holiday Gifting Suite from Château KCM, with many brands showcasing their beauty and health products.

The event was held at a mansion in Beverly Hills, and we were given a map that featured the different brand stations. There were brands for beauty, drinks, food and more.

One of the brands is Lotuswei, a company that focuses on flower essences. As they put it, these are liquid infusions of wildflowers that contain the bioenergetic imprint of the flowers’ life force. As a result, the chi of the flower helps impact your state of mind and enhances your energy. The smell isn’t strong, and using these supplements helps me feel closer to the earth and feel more at peace. (I sound like a hippie.)

Another brand that caught my radar was Innersense Organic Beauty. They are described as a “simple, high-performance wellness system that restores the highest health and harmony of your hair—from scalp to root.” The mission is to have clean hair care, showing genuine concern for the health of people, hair, and the planet. Innersense Organic Beauty products include shampoo, conditioner, styling products, and more.

Here’s a list of brands that participated in the event: