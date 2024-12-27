Rep Your Hogwarts House with a Harry Potter Pop! Yourself Figure

Funko fans have been having a blast with creating their own version of Funko Pop! figures with the Pop! Yourself line. These allow them to customize their hair, clothes, and accessories ranging from video games to art, and they can even have a pet. Harry Potter fans are in for a treat because Harry Potter Pop! Yourself is now available via the Funko website. You’ll get to customize yourself with your favorite Hogwarts house robe, two buddies, and two accessories.

Since I am representing House Hufflepuff, one of my buddies had to be the house’s mascot, the badger. The accessories I chose were the wand and suitcase.

The robe, accessories and buddies are encased inside a trunk-style box. Assembly is easy since you can pop the head off the figure and add it to the body and robe.

After you have assembled your Harry Potter Pop! Yourself figure, you can put it back inside the cardboard box, and then put that inside a protective cover. The Harry Potter Pop! Yourself figures go great next to other Funko figures.

To begin your customization process, visit https://funko.com/funko-blog-home/pop-yourself-hogwarts-style.html.