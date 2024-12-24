Sonic the Hedgehog Writers on Ace Ventura 3: ‘That’s Not Really a Thing’

There have been sites reporting on how Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller are working on Ace Ventura 3, with Jim Carrey reprising his role as the titular character. It originated from an interview by Park Circus about Morgan Creek, the production company of the Ace Ventura films.

The interview is no longer available on the site, but this was the quote:

“During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories,” said Morgan Creek.” Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers.”

However, during a recent interview with Casey and Miller during the promotion of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the duo said that the Ace Ventura 3 project is “not really a thing.”

“That’s a classic press reporting on a thing that was like a kernel of a reality,” Miller tells Nerd Reactor. “I think the truth is, Jim normally doesn’t like doing sequels, so we felt very honored that he’s done three Sonic movies. Yeah. I mean, Ace was a thing that was discussed, and I think the studios really wanted to happen. If Jim ever wanted to do it, they’d, you know, bend over backward to make it happen. But, yeah. At the moment, that’s not really a thing.”

You can watch the full video interview below as Casey and Miller talk about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and whether audiences will get to see Jim Carrey reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 speeds into theaters on December 20, 2024.

Featured image courtesy of Morgan Creek Productions.