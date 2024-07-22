Wayne Brady: The Family Remix – Wayne Brady on His New Unscripted Show (Interview)

Wayne Brady is a man of many talents who has performed in stage musicals, movies and shows. He’s especially known for being a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, hosting The Wayne Brady Show and acting opposite Dave Chappelle in the Training parody skit in Chappelle’s Show. The performer is now entering the realm of unscripted television with his blended family in Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which premieres this week on Freeform and Hulu.

Check out our interview with Wayne Brady and his family as they talk about the new show, their unconventional family lives, and more.

“We all only have x amount of time on this planet,” Wayne Brady tells Nerd Reactor. “So at some point, just be happy. So we wanted to show our family dynamic. We wanted to share that with people. We wanted to make faces like this as a blended family normal. And then personally, I just wanted to be able to use this as a vehicle to share certain things so I wouldn’t have to walk in the shadows with it. And because at some point, I’d like to be happy like everybody would. So I think that if anybody walks away learning anything or taking anything from this journey, then the job has been done.”

Synopsis: Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life? In “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head. He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, student and aspiring artist Maile Brady, as well as run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”). Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and Mandie and Jason have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres on July 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform and next day Hulu.

