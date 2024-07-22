The Art and Making of Arcane Book’s Artifact Edition Includes Vinyl Album and Statues

The second season of the popular Netflix animated show, Arcane, is coming out later this year. To excite fans for the return of Jinx, Vi and other League of Legend Champions, Riot Games, Fortiche and Insight Editions announced today the release of the ultimate Arcane collection in Fall 2024 titled The Art and Making of Arcane Book.

The Art and Making of Arcane Book is a collection of never-before-seen art from the series along with its narrative genesis including the evolution of characters and epic background and setting art. It’s written by Elisabeth Vincentelli (The New York Times, ABBA Treasures) and features the artistry from seasons one and two of Arcane and interviews from the creative team including Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the studio heads of Fortiche, and supervising directors Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord. There are over 20 interviews with key animators, writers, artists, game designers, musicians, and more.

There are three editions including the Artifact Edition, the Portfolio Edition, and the Standard Edition. All of the editions will include a Jinx poster, a removable map of Piltover, an in-world blueprint, a Vander Letter, fold-out spreads showcasing content from seasons one and two, and more.

Check out the different editions and what they include below:

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition includes Jinx poster, a removable map of Piltover, an in-world blueprint, a Vander Letter, fold-out spreads showcasing content from seasons one and two, and more.

Both the Artifact and Portfolio Editions will have exclusive items, and there’s even a Jinxed Edition variant that’s limited to just 40 copies!

Portfolio Edition

The Art and Making of Arcane with a variant cover exclusive to the Portfolio Edition

A special edition blueprint

An exclusive 8-page Progress Day booklet

One Arcane tarot card, randomly selected from four beautiful designs

Arcane vinyl album featuring 22 songs scored from Season 1 of Arcane in Portfolio Edition-exclusive packaging

A deluxe, hardbound portfolio containing four hand-picked prints of production art from Arcane printed in vivid full color on archival, heavyweight paper

Artifact Edition

The Art and Making of Arcane with a variant cover, slipcase, and two interior foldouts exclusive to the Artifact Edition, limited to only 1,000 copies

Two stunning, high-quality, ~9″-tall, hand-painted polyresin bookend statues of Vi and Jinx

Two posters including the Jinx poster from the Standard Edition and a poster exclusive to the Artifact Edition

Three blueprints, including the blueprints from the Standard and Portfolio Editions plus a blueprint exclusive to the Artifact Edition

An exclusive 8-page Progress Day booklet

All four beautifully designed Arcane tarot cards

Arcane vinyl album featuring 22 songs scored from season 1 of Arcane in Artifact Edition-exclusive packaging

Portfolio of six hand-picked art prints: four from the Portfolio Edition plus two prints exclusive to the Artifact Edition.

Signature card signed by Christian Linke, Alex Yee, Arnaud Delord, Bart Maunoury, Jérôme Combe, and Pascal Charrue, and individually numbered 1-1,000

Certificate of Authenticity

Jinxed Edition

Never one to let a ceremony pass undisrupted, Jinx has left her indelible mark on 40 hyper-rare, totally exclusive, and randomly distributed copies of the Artifact Edition! Will you be lucky enough to get Jinxed?

The Standard, Portfolio, and Artifact Editions of The Art and Making of Arcane will be published on December 31, 2024. The Standard Edition is available for preorder now at bookstores and locations that sell books. The Portfolio and Artifact Editions will be available directly from Insight Editions.

You can pre-order now at https://insighteditions.com/pages/arcane.