Watch Tom Cruise 8,000 Feet in the Air Against 140 Mph Winds in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning BTS Clip

Tom Cruise went to great lengths to entertain the movie-going audience with crazy Mission: Impossible stunts, including climbing the Burj Khalifa building, driving a motorcycle off a cliff, performing a HALO jump, and many more. In the upcoming Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, audiences will get to see Cruise 8,000 feet in the air on a plane traveling 140 mph.

The behind-the-scenes clip showcases the process of filming the Mission: Impossible star as he performs the death-defying stunt all in the name of entertainment.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be in theaters, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, and IMAX on May 23, 2025.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Synopsis: Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The film is executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Chris Brock and produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie. It’s based on the television series created by Bruce Geller.

Christopher McQuarrie & Erik Jendresen are the writers, with McQuarrie also serving as the director.

It stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.