The Fantastic Four: First Steps Shows Off Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer and Galactus

Marvel’s first family is getting another chance on the big screen, and this time it’ll pay homage to the family’s comic book origin in the ’60s but with a retro-futuristic aesthetic. CinemaCon attendees were the first to see the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps two weeks ago, and today, it is now available online for fans and viewers to check out.

In the trailer, we have a good look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, the herald of Galactus, a planet-eating giant. She is seen in all her silver glory, flying over New York City on her surfboard-like craft. As she makes an announcement to the people of the city, a giant projection of her face is seen in the sky so that everyone can witness it. It’s a nice visual to show off her powers.

In the comics, she is known as Shalla-Bal, the lover of Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer. She became the second Silver Surfer in the 1999 limited comic book series, Earth X.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. It also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.

Synopsis: The Fantastic Four face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and written by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.