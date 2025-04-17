Silent Hill 2 & Death Stranding Vinyls Deliver Haunting, Beautiful Game Music

Silent Hill 2 is a beloved survival horror game by Konami, and it has seen a resurgence thanks to the remake by developer Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Observer, The Medium). Death Stranding is a growing franchise with the upcoming sequel on the horizon and an upcoming live-action film by director Michael Sarnoski, who helmed A Quiet Place: Day One and Pig. These two games have received the vinyl treatment thanks to Mondo, continuing the growth of the video game music industry.

Silent Hill 2 Vinyl Record. Courtesy of Mondo

The Silent Hill 2 soundtrack is brought to life thanks to composer Akira Yamaoka, who has worked on Silent Hill, Silent Hill 3, Silent Hill 4: The Room, and many more. Konami and Mondo have partnered up for the Silent Hill 2 Game Soundtrack 2XLP featuring cover design by Sara Deck.

Some of the chilling highlights include “Theme of Laura,” “Promise (Reprise),” “The Day of Night,” “Blank Fairy,” and “Promise.” There are 30 tracks total, which aligns with the original soundtrack, and the music ranges from the feeling of something familiar to a place where your worst nightmares exist.

The vinyl is sold out on the Mondo website, but third-party stores are selling it on Amazon.

Death Stranding Vinyl. Courtesy of Mondo

The music of Death Stranding includes the songs featured in the video game and the Death Stranding (Original Score) album. For the latter, Ludvig Forsell is attached as the composer, who will also be working on the upcoming Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. His credits include Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Belle, P.T., and Boy Kills World. Yes, he has worked with Hideo Kojima on many projects.

In Death Stranding, the haunting and beautiful highlights include “Once There Was an Explosion,” “Alone We Have No Future,” “The Face of Our New Hope,” “BB’s Theme,” and more. The score utilizes sci-fi synth, percussion, strings, and choirs.

Death Stranding – Original Video Game Score 3XLP is available on Mondo and Amazon.