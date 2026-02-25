Warner Bros. Studio Tour Debuts ‘Sinners’ Exhibit Celebrating 16 Oscar Nominations

Sinners is off to a great start this year, with 16 Oscar nominations and 3 wins at the BAFTA Film Awards. If you can’t get enough of the horror film by director/writer Ryan Coogler, Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood is featuring a Sinners exhibit for a limited time.

The new exhibit is currently on display at the Studio Tour’s “Stage 48: Script to Screen” area and will run until March 31, 2026. The pieces at the exhibit will represent the film’s Academy Award nominations, including Costume Design, Production Design, Prosthetics, Hair and Makeup Design, and more.

The showcased costumes include Smoke, Stack, Sammie Moore, Annie, Pearline, Delta Slim, Cornbread and Mary.

The tours run daily from 9 am to 3:30 pm, and tickets are available at www.wbstudiotour.com. For a limited time, Southern California residents will get a special discount.

The 16 Academy Award nominations for Sinners include: