Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos Brings 43,000 Trainers, 11 Million Pokémon Caught

Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos in Los Angeles celebrated the 10th anniversary of the popular mobile game by Niantic over the weekend. Milestones included 43,000 trainers, 11 million Pokémon caught at the Rose Bowl, and more.

Trainers who attended were treated to photo opportunities, a Mega Night with DJ GlitchxCity, and early access to catching Mega Dragonite in exclusive Mega Raids.

Additional highlights include:

330,000 total Trainers participated in City-wide gameplay

More than 2,300,000 Mega Raid battles won by Trainers in the region

Over 27,000 Pokémon Mega evolved for the first time

Over 69,000,000 Mega Energy consumed by Trainers over the weekend

Over 1.3 million kilometers walked by all ticketed Trainers

“This is a team effort,” Angela Ferguson-Martens, Live Events Marketing Manager and lead organizer of the event, tells Nerd Reactor. “I’m so lucky to be connecting lots of teams – our game designers, our producers, legal – everybody comes together, and we really put on the best show we can for our trainers. We know how much our trainers are passionate about the game, and we just want to give that love right back to you.”

The rest of the world will be able to participate when Pokémon GO Tour Kalos – Global starts on Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2, from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

“As we are here kicking off the 10th anniversary of Pokémon GO, that’s probably a story for a lot of people,” Angela explained. “They played during that initial craze in 2016, and maybe they stopped, and now they’re kind of coming back to celebrate this really big milestone with us.”

The global event will give trainers the chance to catch Mega Dragonite, Mega Victreebel, and Mega Malamar in Super Mega Raid battles. The Super Mega Raid battles will be harder than regular Mega Raids, and that means you’ll need help from many local trainers.

Additionally, Shiny Pokémon debuts include Shiny Hodedge, Shiny Hawlucha, and Shiny Klefki.