Saturn Awards 2026: Tom Cruise to Honor Christopher McQuarrie as Aliens and Star Trek Receive Major Tributes

Tom Cruise has a special place in his heart for Christopher McQuarrie, the writer and director of the recent Mission: Impossible films, including Rogue Nation and Fallout. During last year’s CinemaCon, the actor delivered a heartfelt speech to the filmmaker that coincided with the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. He praised the director’s talent for quick solutions during the filming of Ghost Protocol and how that carried over to future films.

At the Saturn Awards 2026 (The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films), Cruise will get to honor McQuarrie with the Visionary Award.

Additionally, Aliens, an influential sci-fi horror film, will receive the George Pal Memorial Award, with James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd accepting. Guillermo Del Toro will be presenting the award to the creative team, and the cast will join, including Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Ricco Ross, Jenette Goldstein, Mark Rolston, and Cynthia Scott.

Star Trek will receive the Saturn Hall of Fame Award, with William Shatner, Alex Kurtzman, and Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry attending for the celebration of Star Trek’s 60th anniversary.

Titus Welliver will receive the Lance Reddick Legacy Award.

The show will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Universal Hilton, with Joel McHale hosting. It will be livestreaming at SaturnAwards.tv worldwide.