Warner Bros. Hosts Ultimate Superman Day Tour in Los Angeles

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a special Superman event on Superman Day at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. There are many dates to celebrate the Man of Steel, with February 29th as his birthday on the Earth calendar. There’s also Superman Day on April 18th, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour is celebrating with a tour and special screening of Superman. The date is the debut anniversary of the Man of Steel, when Action Comics #1 was released on April 18, 1938.

For fans who get tickets for Superman Day on April 18, 2025, at the Warner Bros. Studios Tour, they’ll get to embark on a Superman-themed event. The event starts with fans experiencing the one-hour Studio Tour at the Warner Studios backlot, learning about Superman and DC in film and checking out props and costumes.

The night ends with a screening of 1978’s Superman starring Christopher Reeves, Marlon Brando, and Margot Kidder. TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will introduce the film. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

If guests want to celebrate earlier, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Warner Bros. Studio Store at the Welcome Center will feature fine art with special appearances from comic book artists. The fine art pieces will showcase Superman artwork available for purchase and signing. If you buy any DC merchandise, you’ll get a free special edition comic book, while supplies last.

Ticket prices are $89 each for anyone over the age of 5.

Friday, April 18, 2025

5:00 PM – Studio Tour

6:00 PM – Food and beverages available for purchase

7:00 PM – Intro to film

Location:

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505

2025 is also a big year for the Man of Steel since James Gunn’s Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.