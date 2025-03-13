Caravan Palace Releases ‘City Cook’ Music Video Before North American Tour

Caravan Palace is a 6-piece live band and a trio in the studio with infectious melodies, including “Lone Digger,” “Miracle,” and “Wonderland.” The Paris-based band has helped popularize the electro-swing genre. For fans nationwide, they’ll get a chance to experience Caravan Palace on their North American Tour. To mark the start of the tour, they have released the music video for “City Cook,” which was part of the 2024 Gangbusters Melody Club album and now has a new edit.

The “City Cook” music video sees Caravan Palace once again partnering up with directing duo Double Ninja, who has worked with them on the music videos for “Lone Digger,” “Miracle,” “Moonshine” and “Wonderland.” As a result, we get to see the crazy and abstract styles and narrative.

The 2025 North American tour will have the band visiting 24 different dates, with March 14th being the first of the tour in Mexico City. After that, they will be heading to the West Coast, Texas, East Coast, and then ending in Miami, Florida, on April 17th.

Tickets are available at http://www.caravanpalace.com/tour.

“Once every seven days, a ritual takes place—a ceremony as old as the civilization itself, whether it be ancient or alien,” Caravan Palace said about the “City Cook” music video. “They are bound to a single sense: sight. Their deity, by contrast, perceives all. And so, in fear of what they cannot match, they seal its eyes, stripping it of the only power they themselves possess. From the bowels of the earth, they extract their offering—flesh of beast, flesh of root—feeding a cycle neither questioned nor broken. And with each offering comes a spectacle to behold, a feast for sight alone—pleasure twisted into ritual, excess into sustenance. What is this but the order of men, subjugating the feminine, binding its body to hunger, to control, to torment without end? Or is it humankind itself, ransacking the world for instant reward, for pleasure stripped of meaning, for wealth that devours all? The deity endures, plundered yet inexhaustible. The cycle turns once more. Meaning shifts in the eye of the beholder. The question remains.”

