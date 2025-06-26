Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Arbites Class Surpasses Fatshark’s Player Goals

The Arbites class was released this week as a paid DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Fatshark announced today the success of the DLC. The team has shared the stats on the players’ favorite weapon (the MKIII Executioner Pattern Arbites Shotgun), their new dog companion Cyber-Mastiff, and more.

“We more than doubled our estimated player goals on launch day alone. Thank you for making this launch one to remember!” says Martin Wahlund, CEO and Co-Founder of Fatshark.

Since the release of the Arbites Class, the Cyber-Mastiff has been petted over 459,760 times. The players love their little killing machine.

Here’s the list of the stats for the Arbites:

553,082,097 enemies killed with Arbites

Most used melee weapon: Mk III Branx Pattern Arbites Shock Maul, used 969,008 times

Most used ranged weapon: Mk III Executioner Pattern Arbites Shotgun, used 1,157,103 times

Favorite Ability: Break The Line, used 715,525 times

Check out details on the new update for the Arbites class here.

You can check out our Summer Game Fest coverage here of the exciting games on the horizon.