Nico Parker on How to Train Your Dragon Sequel: ‘I Get to Work With People I Adore’

How to Train Your Dragon, a live-action remake of the animated film, has been a success at the box office and with critics and fans. For two weekends in a row, it was the number 1 film at the U.S. box office and has grossed over $371 million worldwide. It has received a 77% Tomatometer, 97% Popcornmeter, and an A score on CinemaScore. The How to Train Your Dragon sequel has been greenlit and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

Starring as the live-action versions of fan-favorite characters are Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast. The film follows Hiccup, a young blacksmith apprentice who is gifted at creating mechanical devices. He would later befriend a Night Fury dragon, calling him Toothless.

Astrid, on the other hand, is a young warrior on the rise, and she is curious about Hiccup’s sudden rise to popularity and discovers his secret friendship with Toothless.

“I was very hush about whether we would do a second one or not,” Parker tells Nerd Reactor about the How to Train Your Dragon sequel. “Because the idea of speaking about it so much and then us not getting to make the second movie would have been so crushing, because of how much I love everyone that worked on this job. So the fact that we get to do it all again, and I get to work with these people who I just adore is a privilege.”

About How to Train Your Dragon

Synopsis: On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).