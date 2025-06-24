The Arbites Class Is Now Available to Bring Order to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The Arbites is now available for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the co-op first-person shooter developed by Fatshark (Vermintide series). This marks the first paid DLC class, and the class features a trusty dog companion and the devestating Exterminator shotgun. Additionally, a free update, the Battle for Tertium, is available.

Players can unleash their inner Judge Dredd in the dark world of Warhammer 40,000. With the new update, there is an updated narrative experience and mission board, new difficulty for the Mortis Trials activity, an Inferno live event, and a new Havoc Campaign and quality-of-life changes and weapon balancing.

In the world of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Adeptus Arbites is described as the enforcer of the Lex Imperialis, the Imperial Law. For those who break the law, these officers are brutal in their punishment.

Cyber-Mastiff

The dog compansion, Cyber-Mastiff, is one of the exciting features and will help you dish out justice. You can customize your dog’s look and come up with a name. Cyber-Mastiff comes with a Passive target selection and will be helpful when enemies get too close. Another feature includes commanding your dog to attack a target, overriding its passive actions. Simply double-tap your Tag Input on an enemy available for tagging.

Arbites Talent Tree

The Arbitrator comes with a Talent Tree with unique abilities including Elite killing, Cyber-Mastiff handling, Hybrid Combat, Supportive Utility, Crowed Control and Melee. If you ant to play without Cyber-Mastiff, there’s the Lone Wolf Talent.

Blitz Abilities include Arbities Grenade, an impact grenade that deals a lot of damage and staggers enemies; Voltaic Shock Mine, a shock mine that is thrown on the floor and shocks an enemy when they’re nearby; Remote Detonation, a device that creates an electric explosion around Cyber-Mastiff.

The Arbites’ Combat Abilities include Nuncio-Aquila, a device that can regenerate the Toughness for allies while increasing damage taken for enemies in an area; Castigator’s Stance, for replenishing your Toughness and entering the Castigator’s Stance for 10 seconds for increased Movement Speed, reduced Damage Taken, reduced Movement Speed Penalties from Actions; and Break the Line allows you to Step Forward and Bash, increasing damage for a short period of time.

Cyber-Mastiff has three talent trees: Unleashed Brutality allows your dog to focus on Elite and Specialist Enemies for more damage, Go Get ‘Em! focuses on ranged enemies for more damage, and Lone Wolf is for dismissing Cyber-Mastiff and increasing +15% Toughness Damage Reduction, +10% Attack Speed, +10% Damage, +1 increased Charges on Blitz Abilities, and replenishing your Blitz Ability charge every 60 seconds. You cannot use this on your other Cyber-Mastiff talent.

The Battle for Tertium

This new update helps new players with an updated core player experience. The campaign now has new mission debriefs and embedded cinematics, and there will be a gradual unlocking of features that were gated by leveling up your character. Instead of a random experience, the Battle for Tertium will have maps, enemies and characters in a certain order for better pacing.

The story missions are the same as regular missions, but the changes are that the mission have tighter control over enemy spawns. Players can also hear new voice-over lines during missions with a new debrief cinematics when finishing a mission.

Difficulty Changes

Before, the missions would be tied to a difficulty. Now, you can select a mission and then choose a different difficulty. Maelstrom missions are still made for the Heresy and Auric difficulties. Another new addition is new difficulties are unlocked by completing a mission instead of leveling up your class.

Starting on June 23 until July 7, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will have a new in-game event, Inferno. The missions will have the Inferno condition, setting the Tertium streets on fire. Rewards include Ordo dockets, Plasteel and Diamantine. The completion of the last tier will net players with a cosmetic portrait frame.

As for the quality of life changes, the number of operatives are increased to 8, the weapon loadout has been increased to 8, and there are around 900 new banter conversations for both the original class and Arbites.

The Arbites Class is available in different editions and is available on platforms such as the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.

Check out the editions below:

Standard Edition: $11.99 / €11.99

Deluxe Edition: $18.99 / €18.99

Cosmetic Upgrade (Upgrade to Deluxe): $7.99 / €7.99

Recently, Nerd Reactor was invited to check out upcoming games during Summer Game Fest. You can check out our coverage here.