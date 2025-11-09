Warcraft and Chain Brought the Food of Azeroth to Life in LA with Murloc’s Felfired Food

Warcraft and Chain, the food experience company by B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, teamed up last month for a special event, Murloc’s Felfired Food. It was described as a fast food concept born in the taverns of Azeroth, bringing the weird and wild flavors of Warcraft to life. The event was held on October 17-10 in Los Angeles and featured PC stations, cosplayers, and food and drinks inspired by Warcraft.

The food included the Felfired Boar Burger, Orc-Style Fries El Pollo Grande, and The Mrglmrgl Soft Serve. Drinks included the Blood of Sargeras, Heart of Corruption, Dusk Lily Delight, and Odyn’s Valor.

Here’s the food menu description:

The Felfired Boar Burger: A tavern-style burger made with wild boar, whiskey-caramelized onions, Comté cheese, and bright green Fel Sauce – a tangy, creamy, herbaceous condiment – served on a midnight black charcoal sesame bun.

Orc-Style Fries El Pollo Grande: A fiery spin on loaded fries, seasoned with chicken salt, topped with crispy chicken crackling, spiced cheese, Fel Sauce, pickle chunks and fennel pollen.

The Mrglmrgl: A decadent soft serve from the Bar & Gill in Nazjatar. Salted Caramel soft serve topped with chocolate brownie bites, blue Mana Shards, molasses drizzle, and umami-rich bonito fish floss.

The Tavern at Murloc’ drink list:

Blood of Sargeras: Malibu Rum, Whiskey, Pineapple, Ginger, Honey, Lemon, Salt, Coconut Milk

Heart of Corruption: Codigo 1530 Tequila, Strawberry, Aperol, Lemon, Salt

Dusk Lily Delight: Absolut Citron, Cranberry, Lemon, Simple, Oat Milk Slushie

Odyn’s Valor: Orange, Tropical Green Tea, Vanilla, Lactose

Additionally, BlizzCon is scheduled to return in 2026, and Blizzard fans will have the opportunity to experience the excitement surrounding its video game lineup at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Expect to see the Opening Ceremony, panels, the Darkmoon Faire, competitions, hands-on gameplay, and more.