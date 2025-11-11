The Final Trailer for The Running Man Is Here

The final trailer for The Running Man, starring Glen Powell and directed by Edgar Wright, is here! The new video gives viewers a taste of the brutal mayhem in the upcoming action film.

The Running Man dashes into theaters on November 14, 2025.

Synopsis: In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The film is directed by Edgar Wright and written by Michael Bacall and Michael Bacall & Edgar Wright. It’s based on the novel by Stephen King.

Joining Glen Powell are William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Katy O’Brian with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin.