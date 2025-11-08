Rhea Seehorn and Karolina ‘Pirate Lady’ Wydra on Pluribus, Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV+ Series

Vince Gilligan has given us dramatic and tragic series such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His new series, Pluribus, is now available on Apple TV+ and brings viewers back to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Replacing the setting of the criminal underworld is a world where everyone is connected through the mind. Well… everyone except for Carol, who is portrayed by Rhea Seehorn. (Better Call Saul fans know her as Kim Wexler.)

An otherworldly influence has resulted in people all over the world being connected through the mind. There are pros and cons to this, with the pros being peace and understanding. However, Carol fears that people are losing their individuality, and she’ll go to great lengths to try to reverse the process.

“I must say [Carol] is very dissimilar from me, which was a lot of fun to play,” Seehorn tells Nerd Reactor. “But I could identify with [her]. I think I have been in situations where I’m like, ‘Somebody should really do something about this,’ but I’m hoping it’s somebody else. I’m a really good follower, but I’m not positive that I would lead the charge. Although I don’t know… I’m better at standing up for other people than myself. So usually those are the times when I march forward. Maybe I would just keep watching Golden Girls and never get off the couch. I don’t know [laughs].”

Episode 2 introduces viewers to the “Pirate Lady,” who is played by Karolina Wydra. The connected people believe that she can be a valuable person to help persuade Carol. As a viewer, I’m busy trying to figure out how this is all going to play out.

“When I first read it, I was, ‘Wait, wait, what? What is happening?'” Wydra said. “It’s so mind-blowing. And it’s so exciting because I haven’t read anything like this for TV. The character, the world that he created, all these things. There’s like Invasion of the Body Snatchers; there are certain things like that. But this has never been created. And so reading that was really exciting.

“It was definitely enthralling to read it and scary to even know where to begin to tackle such a big idea. When I met with Vince, I had so many questions about who these people are, how to break it down, his vision for it, and what he had in mind for it. That’s where it all started with having these conversations and piecing the little things.”

The nine-episode drama series debuted with the first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025, with new episodes every Friday through December 26.

Pluribus has already been picked up for a second season, and the show is described as “the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.”

Joining Seehorn and Wydra are Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).