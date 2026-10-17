Tulsa King Season 4 Cast on Dwight’s New Threats, Tyson’s Music and Cal Thresher

Tulsa King Season 4 is trying to tear everything down for Dwight Manfredi, as his growing empire is under pressure as corrupt politicians and mobsters threaten the businesses he has worked hard to build. The new season also gives Dwight’s crew new challenges, from Mitch’s horse-racing venture to Tyson’s involvement in the music industry.

Nerd Reactor spoke with Neal McDonough (Band of Brothers), Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy), Martin Starr (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Jay Will (Rob Peace) about their characters’ storylines in Season 4.

Frank Grillo on Bill Bevelacqua’s Business with Dwight

Frank Grillo returns as Bill Bevelacqua, a rival mob boss whose business interests sometimes align with Dwight’s. Grillo explains that Bill sees Dwight’s ability to make money and the continued opportunity to work together.

“I think Bill’s always thinking about money,” Grillo tells Nerd Reactor. “I think he sees Dwight as a great earner. He knows Dwight knows how to make money, he’s got great ideas, and he knows how to execute them, and he’s not afraid.”

Garrett Hedlund on Mitch’s New Chapter

Garrett Hedlund is back as Mitch, who gets involved in horse racing this season while Dwight is dealing with a new threat of his empire falling. Hedlund says the new season pushes Mitch into a different chapter.

“This one for season four, we’re dealing with the government trying to take away our land, our casino, our bar, our weed shop, and so that’s a whole new adventure in this one,” Hedlund said. “But yeah, I think audiences are going to get to see something out of Mitch that was a little different from last year. Last year was a little bit of relationship from a blast from a past on them. This season’s a rebirth in certain senses.”

Jay will on Tyson’s Hip-Hop Venture

Jay Will returns as Tyson, whose journey into the hip hop industry has been building up since previous seasons. Will helps to shape the music featured in the series, getting to channel his songwriting and rapping experience.

“I think the mutual respect of everybody with production, studio, actors, Sly, me, everybody was totally in for it,” Will said of getting to showcase his rapping. “And I’m just grateful they trusted me. I’m honestly surprised, because I really didn’t expect this, the music venture, but it really turned out to be a beautiful hybrid you never would expect.”

Martin Starr on Bodhi’s Deepened Relationship with Dwight

Martin Starr returns as Bodhi, whose relationship with Dwight continues to deepen in Season 4. Starr appreciates the opportunity to explore his character’s emotional side while working with Sylvester Stallone.

“They keep letting us dive into a deeper relationship,” Starr said. “I’m lucky that I get to share those moments with him. He’s such a giving performer, and it’s fun to get to work with and collaborate with someone as talented as Sly.”

Neal McDonough on Cal Thresher as the Governor

The first episode of the fourth season will shock those watching Cal Thresher’s arc from a businessman to the governor. McDonough is back as Cal, and he believes that his character wants what’s best for the state of Oklahoma.

“I think he becomes the governor for altruistic reasons,” McDonough explained. “He’s not there just for the power of it. He’s there because he thinks he can actually help his state that he loves so much and protect not just his assets, but protect the state.”

Tulsa King Season 4 premiered on October 16 on Paramount+.

About Tulsa King

Synopsis: In Season Four, Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.

In addition to Stallone, Tulsa King Season Four stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, Neal McDonough, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol also joins the cast for Season 4 as a series regular.

Terence Winter is head writer and executive producer. Tulsa King is also executive produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.