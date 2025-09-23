Tulsa King Season 3 Cast on New Threats, Romance, and Working With Stallone

Tulsa King Season 3 has premiered the first episode of season 3 this week, and it brings back Sylvester Stallone and the gang as they deal with a new threat, Jeremiah Dunmire, portrayed by Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgement Day). Newcomer Bella Heathcote portrays Cleo, who is tied to the new alcohol business that Dwight Manfredi has his eyes on.

Mitch Keller, played by Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy), has a romantic history with Cleo, and the show quickly puts the two together in the middle of all the chaos and excitement.

“Oh, man, it was so fun,” Heathcote tells Nerd Reactor with glee. “I mean, that first scene – to like catch someone unaware – catch one with their pants down, if you will. To walk into that car dealership and just tease him right out the gate, and to see him on the back foot was very endearing and a lot of fun to catch him in his embarrassing life.”

The chemistry between Hedlund and Heathcote can be seen outside of the screen as they joke with each other while answering our questions.

“I love working with Bella so so much,” Hedlund said. “You know, we actually met each other like 10 years ago, but she doesn’t remember. We get to have a blast on set. The scenes, wonderfully enough, become very charming and endearing. You root for these guys, and that’s something special in this one. It’s at least something that you haven’t seen Mitch go through in the prior seasons.”

Another newcomer to the series is Kevin Pollack as Special Agent Musso, who is another obstacle in Dwight’s rise to power in Tulsa.

“Well, going toe-to-toe with an icon is a little silly on paper, given my background and what have you,” Pollack said. “So it was quite a relief and extraordinary to get to set and be not only so welcomed by the crew as well as the cast and then Mount Rushmore’s own Sylvester Stallone, but to have him be this brilliant scene partner in terms of generosity and improvisation really loosens up the tension if not removing it completely.”

Jay Will portrays Tyson, who has been helping Dwight since he arrived in Tulsa, OK. His parents do not approve of his criminal lifestyle, but season 3, Jay’s father is more involved in his life.

“It feels like you don’t have to hide anything anymore,” Will said. “I never drank around my parents growing up, but I can imagine what it’s like when you were able to take your first drink around your parents, when you’ve already been drinking the whole time. And you finally take it, and you don’t have to hide anything anymore. So I feel like Tyson can really be himself. And he can evolve at a rapid speed now because he can be free.”

About Tulsa King Season 3

Synopsis: In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King Season 3 premieres with one episode on Sunday, September 21, 2025 exclusively on Paramount+.