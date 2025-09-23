Ananta Gameplay Trailer Reveals Anime-Style Open World with Spider-Man Swinging & GTA-like Chaos

The gameplay trailer for Ananta was released at Tokyo Game Show, and it is a fusion of a lot of games inside a big playground. The free-to-play Urban Open World RPG game is like an anime combined with GTA, Batman: Arkham, Spider-Man, Watch Dogs, Yakuza and many more. The icing on the cake of the crazy action is the use of OneRepublic’s “Sunshine.” Ananta will be headed to PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile platforms.

From NetEase Games and Naked Rain, the 7-minute trailer shows off the possibilities of Ananta including driving in the urban world, swinging like Spider-Man across skylines, and fighting like Batman. Like Grand Theft Auto 5, you can switch between different characters.

Check out the official description of the game’s features below:

Experience the Thrill of City Life 24/7

ANANTA is a living, breathing metropolis where every alleyway pulses with stories waiting to be uncovered. The city’s vitality springs from everyday-inspired interactions. Through exploration, players can feel the pulse of the city, immersing them in the most vibrant urban life imaginable.

Restoring Reality: ANANTA aims for players to naturally engage with city entertainment. The map is dotted with interactive hotspots where players can freely trigger events like petting cats in parks, gang clashes, and more.

NPC Ecosystem: NPCs on screen present intelligent and lifelike behavior, which make the city come alive!

Be a Part of the City: ANANTA isn’t just ‘open world’ – it’s a true life experience where freedom translates to tangible impact. Players can snoop on passersby’s phones or defy traffic laws with reckless street racing. Every choice ripples through the life of the city.

Exhilarating and Innovative Combat System

The combat system thrives on creative freedom – every improvised tactic, from disarming foes to utilizing city terrain, to weaponizing urban props, triggers an immediate and unexpected battle experience.

High Interactivity: Dynamic environmental combat inspired by various action-movie legends fills each battle scene. The smooth and fast-paced combat is heightened by engaging interactive terrain and different weapons throughout the environment. Items like golf clubs or trash bins are effective weapons to help players defeat enemies.

Strategic Flexibility: There is more than one way to win in combat. In addition to their own gear, players can take enemy weapons during battle to experience different combat styles. Discover different strategies to defeat your enemies in cool ways.

Multi-Mechanic System: In combat with enemies, players can use precise dodging and blocking to counterattack. Every hit brings a sense of exhilaration.

Unrestrained Exploration

Free Movement: Players can use the ultra-free 3C (Character, Camera, Control) system to reach anywhere in sight. Use special traversal techniques like swinging to reach just about any destination.

Vehicles: ANANTA also offers a wide variety of vehicles for players to access and use in the city. Players can utilize public transportation like subways and buses, along with cars, taxis, and helicopters. Beyond cruising vast maps, players also make use of vehicles to complete missions throughout the game.

Discover Different Walks of Life

Take on Different Roles: As the new captain of a special task force, players will navigate city streets, forge alliances, and unravel mysterious threats to daily life. By seamlessly switching between diverse roles, they’ll experience multifaceted urban lives—each with unique personal stories. Protect justice as a cop, infiltrate the Internet as a hacker, race through alleys as a delivery man, or chase fame as a live-streamer.

Embrace the Unexpected

ANANTA crafts a vivid open world. Every corner of this vast city is brought to life through multidimensional details. Players can freely explore the city on foot, but also via more unconventional and surprising means!