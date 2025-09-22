Step Into Final Fantasy VII’s Seventh Heaven Pop-Up at Boba Bear LA

Final Fantasy VII is a popular video game franchise from Square Enix, and it has spawned a remake trilogy, animated films, and more. The video game company has partnered with Boba Bear Koreatown in Los Angeles for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis’ The Seventh Heaven Experience. Those in and around the area will have over three months to check out the experience that features Final Fantasy-themed drinks, food and limited-edition merchandise.

Boba Bear Koreatown captures the look of Tifa’s Seventh Heaven, and the specialty Materia Drinks are served in a Materia Sphere Glass. Here’s the Drinks menu:

Cura Materia (Kiwi & Passionfruit Lemondate)

Fira Materia (Watermelon Agua Fresca)

Thuindara Materia (Ginger Lemon Jasmine Tea)

Blizzara Materia (Blue Thai Tea)

My personal favorites are the Cura Materia for the fruity taste and Blizzara Materia for the creamy, sweet taste.

If that’s not enough drinks for you, you can get the Masamune Tumbler, which comes in three different flavors. The Tumbler comes in either the Ever Crisis or Remake Intergrade design.

Food includes self-serve Ramen where you can order additional toppings like eggs, spam, cheese and more. There’s also the Masamune Churro, which includes the paperboard handle and the churro as the blade.

In addition to the limited-edition Materia Sphere and the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis tumbler, there is the apron.

Guests can participate in activities including playing their favorite Midgar music via the Midgar Jukebox, playing darts with the Heavenly Darts, and photo ops including the Chocobo Stop. There’s also the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gaming station.

The Final Fantasy VII’s Seventh Heaven Experience ends on December 31, 2025.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series consoles this winter. It’s a bundle that includes the remake and DLC.

About Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a free-to-play RPG available on iOS, Android, and Steam. Players can relive the most memorable moments from FFVII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth. Experience both classic and new stories within the FFVII universe presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in Solo or Co-op battle mode.